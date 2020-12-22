Elon Musk dropped to third place in the ranking of the richest people according to Forbes

Forbes estimates the entrepreneur’s fortune at $144.7 billion.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the companies Tesla and SpaceX, fell to the third line in the ranking of the richest people globally, compiled by Forbes magazine.

At the moment, Forbes estimates the entrepreneur’s fortune at $144.7 billion. On Monday evening, the 49-year-old Musk lost the second line of the rating to the CEO of the French group of companies LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Bernard Arnault, whose fortune is estimated at $144.9 billion. The richest man on Earth for the third year remains the head of the Amazon Corporation, Jeff Bezos, who owns $187 billion. Fourth place with a fortune of $119.9 billion is now occupied by one of the founders of Microsoft, bill gates; in fifth place is the head of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, whose fortune, according to Forbes, reaches $100.2 billion.

At the same time, Musk still retains the second line in the ranking of the wealthiest people on the planet, according to Bloomberg. According to him, the state of American is currently $157 billion.

Musk founded Tesla in 2003. It was originally called Tesla Motors but was later renamed, Tesla. At first, the company specialized only in electric cars production, but later it also began to create solar panels and other energy storage systems.