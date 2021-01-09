Elon Musk decided to sell all the property for the sake of settling Mars

The entrepreneur explained that building a city on another planet would require significant investment. This is one of the reasons forcing him to sell the property. Another reason is the desire to demonstrate how determined he is when it comes to Mars.

“I will have virtually nothing of value left from a financial point of view, other than stocks in companies,” Musk told Business Insider. – When the situation is tense at work, I’d rather sleep right in the factory or in the office. And, obviously, some kind of housing is needed if there are children. But I can just shoot it or something else. “

In early January, it became known that as a result of the growth in the Tesla stock price, Musk’s fortune exceeded $ 185 billion. As a result, he became the richest man globally, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who held that title for the past three years.

At the end of 2020, Musk announced plans to build an autonomous city on Mars that would not depend on Earth for its survival.

He does not intend to abide by earthly laws outside the Earth and the Moon, but instead wants to rely on self-government principles “established based on goodwill.” By 2050, the businessman plans to send a million people to the Red Planet.