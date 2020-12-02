Elon Musk called the timing of sending a man to Mars

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has named the date when, in his opinion, people will go to Mars. CNBC reports it.

Elon Musk is still confident that his company SpaceX will land humans on Mars by 2026. He stated that this goal could be achieved “in about six years.”

“If we’re lucky, maybe four years from now,” Musk said in a webcast at the Axel-Springer Awards in Berlin. “We want to send an unmanned ship there in two years.”

The key to achieving this goal is SpaceX’s development of its own Starship rocket: a stainless steel ship that can carry cargo and a crew of up to 100 people.

Unlike the rest of SpaceX’s fleet of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, which are partially reusable, Musk’s goal is to make Starship fully reusable. This rocket will be something like a commercial aircraft that makes frequent flights from short breaks where fuel is the only major expense.