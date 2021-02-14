Elon Musk appealed in Russian to the President Putin on Twitter

American entrepreneur, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, in Russian and English, turned to the official Twitter account of Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited the head of state to chat on the Clubhouse social network.

“Would you like to join me for a conversation at the Clubhouse?” – wrote Musk on Twitter, noting in the message the official English-language account of the president of the Russian Federation.

In Russian, Musk added that “it would be a great honour to speak with you.”

A month earlier, Musk called in Russian, the chief designer of Soviet rocket and space technology, Sergei Korolev, magnificent. He wrote about this on January 12 on Twitter in response to a message from Roscosmos about the celebration of Korolev’s birthday.

Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio content application for voice communication. There are “rooms” on the social network where users can discuss various topics, and listeners “go out” and “go in” in different conversations.