Elliot Page divorces his wife after 3 years of marriage

Elliot Page announced his divorce from his wife, dancer Emma Portner. The couple was married for three years.

In a joint official statement, the couple wrote that they separated in the summer, and now they decided to officially divorce. We respect each other endlessly and remain close friends. According to TMZ, Page filed for divorce in one of the Manhattan courts.

The 33-year-old actor and the 26-year-old dancer began dating in 2016. In 2018, they got married. Portner is a dance school teacher and was born in Ontario but lives in the United States.

Elliot came out a few months ago as a transgender man.