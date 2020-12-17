Ellen DeGeneres talks about excruciating pain after contracting Covid-19

A week ago, Ellen DeGeneres said that she got sick with coronavirus. She passed the test and got a positive result. The actress immediately reassured her fans.

“Fortunately, now I feel great,” she wrote on Twitter. The actress responsibly observes all prescribed precautions and warned everyone she had contact with recently about the fact of infection.

True, the 62-year-old star felt severe back pain. She did not know that this is one of the manifestations of a dangerous disease. “One thing they don’t tell you is that you somehow get excruciating back pain, didn’t know it was a symptom,” Ellen admitted. She did not forget to thank the fans for their support, noting that she really appreciates her. She also shared the good news, clarifying that her overall health is 100 per cent.

We will remind, the 18th season of the talk show DeGeneres went on air in September. The audience was absent on the set, and celebrities appeared in the frame – both real and virtual. The host’s illness led to the suspension of production on the show. This was announced by a representative of the production company Telepictures. He explained that the pause was taken until January.