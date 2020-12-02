Elizabeth II’s waiter confessed to stealing £ 100,000 valuables from the palace

Adamo Canto, who worked at Buckingham Palace for over five years, wasted no time. Thus, a 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of theft between November 11, 2019, and August 7, 2020.

Kanto stole 77 valuable items right from under the nose of Queen Elizabeth II. Some things the man put up for auction. Among the stolen valuables is an official autographed portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Order of Honor of the Bath, which the man sold for £ 350. An album of photographs of a banquet in honour of Donald Trump’s visit turned out to be the most expensive thing Canto took out of Buckingham Palace: it is estimated at 1,500 pounds sterling.

The damage to the property of the British royal family is estimated at around £ 100,000. Naturally, Adamo Canto had no idea what the true value of the things he stole was. Some of the items were auctioned by the man on eBay. The court said in a statement that the former waiter requested a “significantly lower” amount for the valuables compared to their true value. On the stolen things, Adamo Kanto managed to earn about seven thousand pounds.

Judge Alexander Jacobs has so far released Adam Canto on bail, warning that he will face a prison sentence, and forwarded the case to the Royal Court of Southwark.