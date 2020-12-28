Elizabeth II’s speech became the most watched show on Christmas

The Christmas speech of Elizabeth II became the most rated program on a festive night. In total, the Queen’s address to the nation was watched by 8.1 million people, with a large proportion going to BBC One. There, 6.3 million people watched the broadcast. This is one hundred thousand less than last year.

In general, the British have become much less likely to use TV over the year. According to analytical data, on December 25, 46 million people watched programs on TV, but in 2019 there were 12 million more.

This year, many were unhappy with the Queen’s speech. The fact is that she put on the table only a snapshot of her husband, Prince Philip, although portraits of close members of the royal family usually appear there. Also, Her Majesty did not mention important events that affected their family: Megsit, Princess Beatrice’s wedding, and Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy.