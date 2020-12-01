Elizabeth II’s servant arrested for stealing items from Buckingham Palace

A Royal employee has admitted stealing items worth 100,000 pounds from Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier, London police detained one of the Royal employees suspected of stealing several items from Buckingham Palace.

According to the newspaper, a 37-year-old employee of the court, Adamo Canto, stole the knight’s medal of the order of the Bath, belonging to the head of the Royal court, Sir Anthony Johnston-Bert, and sold it the online auction eBay for 350 pounds. He also stole a knight of the Royal Victorian order medal that belonged to Matthew Sykes, who served at the Royal court from 2007 to 2010.

Also, Canto admitted to stealing other items, including autographed photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and a photo album of the Royal state reception during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

A Royal employee stole some items from the Palace store, some from staff lockers, the linen room, the Royal Collection ticket office, the Royal Gallery store, and the Duke of York’s vault. Simultaneously, 37 items were put up for sale on eBay at a price significantly lower than their actual value.

The district judge released Canto on special bail and sent his case to another court for sentencing, warning him that he could face jail time.

Not all of the stolen items were recovered. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the incident.