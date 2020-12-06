Elizabeth II and her husband may be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming weeks

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, can be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming weeks, according to their doctors’ recommendations. The Daily Mail made this assumption.

According to sources, the Royal couple will not vaccinate in the preferential regime; the spouses will receive the vaccine in a queue during the second phase of vaccination, covering, in particular, the group aged over 80 years.

The Queen and Duke are expected to accept the vaccination offer on the advice of their treating doctors. As the newspaper points out, Elizabeth II’s public statement about the procedure may motivate people to follow the Royal couple’s example.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment, saying medical decisions are confidential.

Health workers and people living in nursing homes will be the first to receive the vaccine next week, Health Minister Matt Hancock said earlier. Then the vaccination of people in different age groups will start sequentially. According to the recommendations of the Joint Committee on vaccination and immunization, 56-year-old British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to get vaccinated only at the eighth stage — after older residents are vaccinated, as well as people from 16 to 64 years old who have a high risk of death if infected with the coronavirus.

More than 61,000 people died in the UK due to complications caused by a coronavirus, which is the highest rate in Europe. The number of infected people in the country exceeded 1.7 million.

According to the World Health Organization, there are now about 170 projects worldwide to develop a coronavirus vaccine.