Elizabeth Chambers spoke out about the behavior of Armie Hammer

For a long time, the former lover of Armie Hammer remained silent about the scandal that erupted after the actor confessed cannibalism and the shocking revelations of his ex-girls.

Elizabeth Chambers first raised this topic a few days ago. Tonight, she spoke in detail about the situation on her Instagram page, publishing the Camine Islands’ landscape, where for the last six months she has been living with her children – her 5-year-old daughter Harper and her 3-year-old son Ford.

“For several weeks I tried to comprehend what happened. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Broken heart aside, I will listen and continue to listen and explore these delicate topics. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support all victims of violence and call on everyone who has experienced this pain to seek help. I will not comment on this topic anymore. I am totally focused on kids, work and recovery during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you all for your love and support, and thank you in advance for your kindness and respect for me and my children as we look for ways to move on, ”Elizabeth wrote.

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, who shone in Criminal Minds, announced their breakup last summer. The stars personally communicated this to their fans by posting a touching archival photo on their Instagram pages.

“13 years as best friends, soul mates, partners and most recently parents. It was an amazing journey, but together we decided to turn the page and move on as free people, ” the actors wrote.