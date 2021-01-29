Elizabeth Chambers commented on the shocking scandal of Armie Hammer

Media have reported that Luca Guadagnino and Timothy Chalamet, director and star of the Oscar-winning Call Me by Your Name, are working on the film Bones & All. Against the scandal’s background with Armie Hammer, who confessed to cannibalism (the authenticity of his words was not established), the plot of the film is shocking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film tells the story of a woman who “travels the country in search of a father whom she has never met and tries to understand why she has an irresistible desire to kill and eat people who love her.” Special clarification: Hammer is not involved in the project.

Former lover of the actor, Elizabeth Chambers, expressed the reaction of many netizens: “No. Words “. This is the star’s first comment about the drama that has erupted around her children’s father.

Armie and Elizabeth announced their separation last summer, the details of the divorce proceedings are unknown. The couple has two young children – 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford. Now the kids live with their mother in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer occasionally arrives. One of his visits sparked another online scandal.

Earlier, Armie lost his role in the series “The Proposal”, which tells about the creation of “The Godfather””. The actor also dropped out of the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he was supposed to play with Jennifer Lopez. In an official statement, he noted that he himself made such a decision.