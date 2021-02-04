Electronic Arts made $3 billion from Star Wars

At the end of January, Lucasfilm Games was resurrected, causing Electronic Arts to lose its Star Wars exclusivity. Nevertheless, judging by the financial statements, the company will be left with nothing.

What is known

At the investor gathering, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the Star Wars franchise generated $3 billion in net profit. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Squadrons jointly earned this amount.

Also, EA sold 52 million Star Wars games, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes alone made $1 billion.

Wilson also noted that EA would continue to develop the Star Wars gaming universe. According to the CEO, the fact that other developers have joined the franchise will not affect the company.