Elderly Swiss man died after being vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

A patient at a nursing home in Lucerne, Switzerland, has died after being vaccinated against the coronavirus; the country’s medical authorities believe there is an unlikely link between vaccination and death.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Switzerland began on December 23. So far, only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approved by the Swiss Drug Market Supervisory Authority (Swissmedic) is used.

“A few days after being vaccinated against COVID-19, a 91-year-old man who suffered from several serious illnesses died in a nursing home in the canton of Lucerne. Neither the medical history nor the disease’s acute course suggests a direct link between vaccination against COVID-19 and death. The available comprehensive information points to pre-existing diseases as a natural cause of death,” Swissmedic said in a statement.

It is noted that at the moment, no unknown side effects have occurred during vaccination against coronavirus.