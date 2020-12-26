Eight-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics K.C. Jones dies

Today, December 25, it became known that the legendary basketball player and coach, eight-time NBA champion in the Boston Celtics, KC Jones, has passed away, ESPN reports. He was 88 years old.

He spent his entire career as a player with a Massachusetts team, acting as a point guard. In the NBA regular season, he played 676 games, averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

In the 80s of the last century, he worked with the Celtics as a coach and twice led the title charges. Jones was one of the Boston legends. The 25th issue, under which he performed, was withdrawn from circulation. We add that Jones is also a member of the Hall of Fame.