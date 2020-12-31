Edinson Cavani suspended for three matches and fined for racist post

The Football Association of England (FA) has decided on the penalty for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker has been suspended for three matches and fined £ 100,000 for racist comments on social media.

After a strong-willed victory in the match of the 10th round of the English Premier League with Southampton (3: 2), Cavani, responding to congratulations from one of the subscribers on the social network, wrote “Gracias negrito”, which can be translated as “Thank you, black.” Three hours later, the Uruguayan deleted the post, but the FA drew attention to the publication.

Thus, the striker will miss the matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford.