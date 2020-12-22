Ed Sheeran gave fans a new song and video for Christmas

Exactly a year ago, Ed Sheeran announced to fans that he was going on indefinite leave to “travel, read and write.” Since that moment, the British musician has not released a single composition, trying to spend time with his family and doing gardening.

However, yesterday one of the highest-paid artists in Britain gave fans a gift: Ed announced the release of a new track. The single Afterglow complements the video clip shot in one take. Over the past day, the video has been watched more than three million times.

“Hi, guys. Afterglow is a song that I wrote last year and wanted to release it for you. This is not the first track from the next album, this is just a song that I like and I hope you will love it too, ”Sheeran said to fans. He also wished everyone happy holidays and noted that it was time for him to return home.

Recall that in the fall of 2020, Ed broke his silence on social networks for the first time. The musician was in a hurry to share his personal news with fans: he became the father of a daughter, whom his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to. Fans hope that the happy changes in family life and the release of a new single will be followed by the return of the musician to the big stage.