EBay sells prototype OnePlus 9 for $3000

A rather interesting announcement was found on eBay: an unknown person is selling a working prototype of the unannounced flagship OnePlus 9.

Live photos in the ad confirm the design of the smartphone: a bronze rear panel and a rectangular main camera unit containing two large lenses, an LED flash and a third smaller lens.

Also on the screen you can see some characteristics: 8/128 GB of memory, OxygenOS 11 and model number LE2117.

In addition, the screenshots show a code at the bottom of the screen that identifies the device. Codes like these, constantly displayed on the screen on prototypes and preliminary versions of devices, are one of the many ways that phone manufacturers are trying to prevent information leaks by tracing such photos to individual employees. Presumably, the prototype was either stolen or sold by an unscrupulous tester.

In any case, the seller is asking for a fairly large sum of $ 3000 for the OnePlus 9. The ad has already been removed, but remains in the archive for everyone to see.

We will remind, the official announcement of OnePlus 9 is expected only in March.