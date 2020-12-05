EA showed what Messi and Neymar look like in nextgen version of FIFA 21

The version of the game for the next generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X is already available for download. Players who purchase FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to Nextgen for free.

Nextgen brings players realistic lighting, a new camera type, pre-match cinematics, smoother footballer animations and support for the PS5’s DualSense controller features. All these innovations will not appear on the PC.

Earlier it was reported that the card of the legendary football player Diego Maradona in FIFA 21 had increased significantly in value after his death. The death of Maradona became known on November 25. The legendary Argentinian was reported to have died in his home after cardiac arrest.