EA Agrees to buy Codemasters – $1.2 billion deal

Take-Two was set to acquire the studio for approximately $994 million.

According to media reports, EA and Codemasters (DIRT) plan to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

The purchase was commented on by Codemasters Chairman Gerhard Florin, noting that the two companies have common ambitions to promote racing games further.

The head of EA Andrew Wilson added similar statements.

We believe that the combination of Codemasters and Electronic Arts will provide a great opportunity to create amazing and innovative racing games for our fans. Our industry is growing, the racing genre is growing, and together we will lead the way in a new racing entertainment era. Andrew Wilson, head of EA

Initially, Take-Two claimed to buy Codemasters – in early November 2020. The studios had already agreed on a deal, which was estimated at $994 million.

UPDATE: Take-Two said in a statement that it's "considering its position" in relation to Codemasters and a further announcement will be made "when appropriate." https://t.co/AcjFsAwJzF — VGC (@VGC_News) December 14, 2020

Take-Two commented on the news, stating that it is considering its stance towards Codemasters. The company will make a new announcement if necessary. Whether Take-Two is planning to challenge the EA deal is unclear.

Codemasters owns several racing franchises, including GRID, Colin McRae Rally, and the F1 World Rally Championship.