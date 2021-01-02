DxOMark names the best camera phones of 2020: Huawei leads

DxOMark experts summed up the results of 2020 and named the best camera phones released and tested over these 12 months.

For convenience, the winners have been identified in different categories, but there is one irrefutable leader – the smartphone with the best main camera for photography. And that title went to Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, which tops the overall DxOMark ranking with a maximum score of 144.

“The Mate 40 Pro+ is excellent for night shots, reaching the highest score in this category to date. The dynamic range remains wide down to very low light, which most competitors struggle with. In addition, texture and noise are well balanced when shooting night scenes. In addition, the camera is able to record good exposures even in very low light, ”concluded DxOMark.

By the way, Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ also won the night photography category.

Its brother Huawei Mate 40 Pro was named the best camera phone for shooting video. “The Mate 40 Pro is not only the best choice for still images, but with a score of 116, it also tops our video rankings, making it a true all-around for imaging,” says DxOMark.

In the Best Bokeh Shooting category, there are two winners – Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. And Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was the owner of the best telephoto and wide-angle camera.