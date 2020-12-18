Dwayne Johnson modestly celebrated the fifth birthday of his daughter Jasmine

In September, Dwayne Johnson contracted the coronavirus, and his entire family tested positive. The actor admitted that this was one of the most difficult periods for him and his family. But now everyone is healthy and has already celebrated a wonderful family holiday – the birthday of one of the daughters of the actor Jasmine Leah, which he announced on his Instagram account.

“Jazzy is five years old today, and this little tornado has no idea how much she and her little sister are tying our souls,” Dwayne commented on the video, which captures the touching moment of congratulating the girl.

Johnson noted that this year in his family, as in other families around the world, it was necessary to celebrate the birthdays of children very discreetly, but from this parental love became stronger, and only it has special meaning for him.

In the video, the actor with a birthday cake on which there were lighted candles and the number 5, his wife Lauren Hashian with baby Tiana Gia in her arms sing a congratulatory song. The hero of the occasion, without waiting for the end of the congratulation ceremony, diligently blows out the candles and joyfully shouts when she succeeds.

“The Rock” Dwayne loves his daughters very much and spends most of his free time with them. The brutal artist is touched by little girls and delighted with the fun that he shares with them.

Recall that the 48-year-old actor has another daughter from his first wife, Cuban Dani Garcia. Johnson’s eldest heiress is Simone Alexandra and is now 19 years old.