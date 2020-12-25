Dwayne Johnson helped a single father for Christmas

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to help the widowed father of two, Jay Abel, take care of Christmas presents.

The 48-year-old artist contacted the young father after hearing about him from John Krasinski, who hosts his own YouTube program. The story of a single father struck the actor; it turned out that Abel, who had lost his wife, was trying to sell things that were dear to his heart (a collection of comics) to provide holiday gifts for AJ’s 11-year-old son and Eliza’s 8-year-old daughter. Due to the pandemic, Jay had problems with his work, so he decided on this desperate step.

When Krasinski put his single father on the air on a special broadcast and offered to buy his entire collection from him at once, Abel thought that a fraudster was talking to him and hurried to refuse. The show members later laughed at this. A third interlocutor in a Santa Claus costume intervened on the air; he turned out to be the Hollywood actor Johnson. He said, “I don’t want you to sell things on eBay because Duynta-Klaus will take care of everything!”

Krasinski and Skala raised five million dollars for a couple of families in dire financial straits due to the pandemic so that they could happily celebrate Christmas. Jay Abel was among the lucky ones, as his children will be sent gifts – toys from a well-known company. On his own behalf, Dwayne Johnson invited a single father’s family to the future shooting of the Black Adam movie comic strip, when the quarantine measures will be relaxed.