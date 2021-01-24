Dustin Poirier sensationally defeats Conor McGregor in rematch at UFC 257

American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier defeated Irish Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor began to put pressure from the first minute, capturing the centre of the octagon. Poirier managed to transfer to the ground, but Conor could get up pretty quickly and impose a clinch on his opponent. Breaking the distance, the Irishman struck his opponent several times with blows from both hands. He seemed to be in complete control of the situation in the cage.

At the start of the second round, Poirier continued to attack McGregor’s front leg with hard low kicks, Conor responded with precise boxing combinations and even shook Poirier, who was back to the net. Suddenly, the American caught the opponent with a left blow, McGregor went to exchange blows, but this only exacerbated the situation – Poirier rushed to finish him off. Referee Herb Dean stopped the beating in the middle of the third minute of the second round.

Conor accepted this result with dignity, a great professional, and great respect for him. It was a great fight, but we are fighting for something more. I will return home and manage my foundation. I can box very technically, but I have a weak point – I sometimes lose my head. I knew Conor’s timing was the best, but I did it. If Khabib doesn’t come back, then me and Conor are the best lightweight divisions right now. This is a title fight. – Dustin Poier. I have been inactive for a long time, inaction is hard to overcome, that’s all. The kicks were good, this calf kick was very good, the leg was dead. I was not as comfortable as I would like, but Dustin is a great fighter. – Conor McGregor.

Of course, I will fight again. You can’t get away with inaction in this business; it’s hard to accept. I have worked hard and am proud of my work, but I would like to represent my team better. Now I want to spend time with the kids at the hotel, relax, reboot, and that’s it.

McGregor and Poirier already met in 2014. Then Conor knocked out Dustin in the second minute of the first round. This time the Irishman promised to repeat his success in 60 seconds.

In his previous bout, former interim Absolute Fighting Championship champion Poirier defeated New Zealander Dan Hooker. In total, “Diamond” has 27 victories and 6 defeats in mixed martial arts. For McGregor, the defeat was the fifth in his career, with the former interim UFC champion in two weight classes scoring 22 wins.

Dustin Poirier in September 2019 at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi tried to take the “united” champion belt in the lightweight division but lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by chokehold. Before the confrontation between Poirier and McGregor, the Russian said Dustin could defeat Conor in the third or fourth round.

According to The Independent’s sources, McGregor’s fee will be at least $ 5 million, Poirier – $ 1 million. Both fighters will also receive a percentage of the sale of paid broadcasts.

The head of the UFC Dana White announced before the fight that the winner would be considered a contender for the lightweight championship belt owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to White, the Russian may decide to resume his career if something “special” happens in the McGregor versus Poirier or Hooker versus Chandler fights. The UFC president also mentioned Brazilian Charles Oliveira as a possible rival for Khabib. Nurmagomedov, commenting on White’s words, said that he “does not feel hunger or motivation” to return.