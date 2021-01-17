Dua Lipa in a swimsuit and tights appeared on the Rolling Stone cover

Popular British singer and model Dua Lipa made the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The 25-year-old is featured in a revealing Rui Zhou swimsuit and fishnet tights.

Another picture shows Dua posing in a red Valentino dress and VRAM earrings. The singer tried on a translucent Mugler jumpsuit with black inserts and a Marc Jacobs mini dress for the photoshoot.

The author of the shooting was the famous American photographer and director David LaChapelle, whose lens was singers Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, supermodel Naomi Campbell, rapper Kanye West and other celebrities.

Previously, Lipa posed for Vogue in a 60s-style miniskirt and bra, showed a photo in a bikini and impressed fans with her new hair colour.