Dua Lipa commented on pregnancy rumors

The 25-year-old pop star clarified the upcoming new addition to the family that everyone talked about last week.

The fact is that Dua Lipa posted hot vacation photos on social networks and left meaningful emoji. And although the singer’s toned figure spoke of the opposite, many felt that she was in a position.

“I like to randomly pick small emojis like a baby bottle, angel and sparkles. Randomly. I didn’t think everything through, I published a post and then went into the comments, and when someone asks if I was pregnant. At the comment, I look at the picture, – of course, don’t I look pregnant? – Dua Lipa commented on the Jimmy Kimmel show. – God, these emoticons have become such a thorn in ***. Let’s be clear: I’m not pregnant. “

The singer has been happily in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, a fashion model and younger brother of Gigi and Bella, for more than a year. The stars are in no hurry to get married and have children, but they took in a small family member – an adorable puppy named Dexter during the quarantine.