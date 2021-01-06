Drew Barrymore spoke about the problems in her personal life

Drew Barrymore admitted that she is trying to arrange her love life with dating apps. She told stand-up comedian Nikki Glazer about this.

The star remembered how she once signed up for a date with one guy, but he left her when they were supposed to meet.

“And I was like, ‘Couldn’t you be the same jerk an hour ago?’ It would be such a time-saver, ”Drew shared her bad experience with humour.

She also revealed that she was registered on a celebrity dating app where she dated “big, powerful men,” but she never dates them.

Glazer tried to calm Barrymore down by saying that all potential fans are afraid to date her because of her popularity. And Drew admitted that she developed complexes about her own body when she compared herself to other women in apps. But then the star decided that there was no need to worry so much since she gave birth to two children, this is her body, and she will continue to “work with what she has.”

“You know what, to hell with all this. I love these women in Victoria’s Secret campaigns. I love these women in this application, and I’m not going to compare myself with them, ” the actress said.

Recall, Drew Barrymore broke up with ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. She is raising two daughters: six-year-old Frankie and eight-year-old Olive. Drew is trying to become the best mom on the planet for them; she is ready to sacrifice her own career and brings up girls in love for themselves, independence from social networks and constant comparisons.