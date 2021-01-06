Dr. Dre was in intensive care

The reason for the hospitalization of the musician was an aneurysm of a brain vessel, the portal TMZ reported.

American rapper and producer Dr. Dre (real name – Andre Romelle Young) was in intensive care due to a cerebral aneurysm. This is reported by the portal TMZ, citing sources.

It is reported that the 55-year-old musician was immediately admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Now, according to sources, the state of Dr. Dre is rated as stable.

The rapper himself assured followers on Instagram that he feels good and expects to return home soon.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and wishes for recovery. I’m doing great; I’m getting great medical care from my medical team. I will soon leave the hospital and return home,” Dr. Dre wrote and thanked the hospital staff.

Dr. Dre is considered one of the most important figures of American rap.