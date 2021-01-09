DPRK completed the development of a new nuclear submarine

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un said in a report at the 8th party congress that the country has completed the development of a new nuclear submarine, reports the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC)

“The development of a new nuclear submarine has been completed, which is an example of modernization and provides the naval forces with the confident prospect of a significant increase in the level of the current capabilities of military operations under water,” says the report, read out by Kim Jong-un.

At the congress, the task was set to do everything to possess this submarine already and other types of new weapons being developed shortly.

Kim Jong-un said that the country would continue to develop nuclear weapons and improve the technology for delivering preventive and retaliatory strikes.