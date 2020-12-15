Dove Cameron confirms breakup with Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron admitted that she broke up with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty a few months ago. All this time, the fans of the star couple wondered where their idols from their social networks disappeared. The fact is that lovers often told how well they were together. This is why the gap came as a big surprise to netizens.

So, 24-year-old Dove Cameron in her personal blog on Instagram told what happened. “Hello everyone, we know that there have been some rumours and confusion lately regarding the status of our relationship and we would like to correct the situation. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still love each other and will remain friends, ”the star admitted.

The relationship between Cameron and Doherty began to develop four years ago. Many fans believed that this romance was almost perfect since the girl always spoke very tenderly and touchingly about her chosen one. According to Dove, he was the best person ever created, and Thomas has the purest heart and the sweetest soul. “I will love you forever,” the actress previously wrote in her microblog.