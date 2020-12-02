Donald Trump to award Medal of Freedom to coach Lou Holtz

Holtz has successfully managed professional and College American football teams for 35 years.

President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to famed football coach Lou Leo Holtz on Thursday. This is the highest civilian award in the United States, given for a special contribution to the country’s security or national interests, to the cause of world peace, or cultural and other public endeavors.

As noted in a statement from the White House press service, Holtz is an outstanding coach and a philanthropist, writer, and true American patriot.

Holtz grew up in a small town in West Virginia and attended Kent State University, the first of his family to go to college. At University, he studied history, played American football, and joined the Army reserve officer training corps, where he then served as an officer for seven years. After receiving his degree, Holtz began his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa. After receiving the head coaching position at the College of William and Mary, he led his team to victory in the southern conference championship. Over the next 35 years, Lou successfully managed College and professional soccer teams, inspiring generations of young athletes. The coach had special success with the team of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

After completing his coaching career, Lou Holtz wrote several books, worked as a sports analyst for ESPN and CBS, and founded two charitable organizations. Several universities have awarded him honorary doctorates and inducted him into their sports Halls of fame.