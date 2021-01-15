Donald Trump administration imposed sanctions on Xiaomi, but problems like Huawei shouldn’t be expected

The Donald Trump administration, ahead of the inauguration of the new president, has published a sanctions list of Chinese companies, which includes Xiaomi.

The US Department of Defense suspects Xiaomi and other companies of links with the Chinese military and government. Therefore, Americans are now prohibited from investing in corporations on this list. Also, all existing investors will have to withdraw their assets by November 11, 2021.

Fortunately, there is no need to wait for a repeat of the Huawei Xiaomi scenario. The point is that the sanctions affect investments, not the supply of components. Xiaomi will continue to be able to use American technology in its devices. As for investors, everything is fine here too. Xiaomi does not trade stocks in the US, but on the Hong Kong stock exchange.