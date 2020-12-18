Dolph Lundgren married his young girlfriend

As reported by Page Six, 63-year-old actor, Dolph Lundgren married his 24-year-old lover Emma Crocdal. The other day, the actor was photographed in Los Angeles with a wedding ring on the ring finger of his left hand.

Emma and Dolph got engaged this summer. Lundgren made an offer to his beloved six months after the start of the relationship.

Emma Crocdal is a fitness instructor. She was Dolph’s personal trainer. Apparently, their passion for sports and teamwork brought them closer together. They first appeared together as a couple at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in the Dominican Republic in January this year.

Marriage for the actor is not the first. From his ex-wife, jewellery designer Annette Quiberg, he has two daughters: 24-year-old Ida, who is the same age as Emma, ​​and 19-year-old Greta. Lundgren divorced his ex-wife in 2011 (and they got married in 1994). After this, he did not have a serious relationship before meeting Emma.

Emma and Dolph are in no hurry to confirm news about the wedding.