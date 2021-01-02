Djokovic in the image of Santa Claus congratulated fans on the New Year

ATP#1 Novak Djokovic wished the fans a Happy New Year. On his Instagram page, he published a family photo in which the tennis player himself appeared in the form of Santa Claus.

“Our whole family wishes you a Happy New Year! We wish you love, smiles and light, ” Djokovic signed the photo.

Serb is a 17-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments. He won the Australian Open eight times, won the Wimbledon five times, finished the US Open three times with triumph and won once at Roland Garros.

In 2020, Novak Djokovic became the winner of the Australian Open and competitions in Dubai, Cincinnati and Rome. In 46 matches played, he won 41 victories, and for the sixth time in his career, he finished the season in the rank of the first racket of the world.