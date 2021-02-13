Djokovic-Fritz match at the Australian Open was interrupted for the audience to leave the stands

The third-round match of the Australian Open Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – Taylor Fritz (USA) was interrupted during the fourth set. The meeting was stopped when the score was 7: 6 (7: 1), 6: 4, 3: 6, 3: 2, so that the audience left the stands at 23:30 local time. In Melbourne (Australia), a lockdown begins at 00:00 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Victoria’s government, which includes Melbourne, announced five-day isolation, which began on February 12 at 23:59 local time. The Australian Open sessions will continue as planned with security protocols in place.

A full refund will be organized for fans who have tickets for shows from February 13-18, the statement said.