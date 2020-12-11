Disney+ will release 20 new series on the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes

New movies and series from Disney and Pixar will also be presented to the audience.

The Walt Disney Company has announced new projects that will be released on the Disney+ streaming service in the coming years. In particular, viewers will see 10 series on “Star Wars” and 10 on the Marvel universe, as well as films and series from Disney and Pixar. This was reported on the company’s Twitter.

As noted, many projects will be released on February 23, 2021.

So, the series “Henchman” will be released, the new season of “Mandalorian,” as well as two spin-offs – “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka.”

Disney is also shooting a series about the life of Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor. Hayden Christensen will play the role of Anakin Skywalker. The series takes place ten years after the episode “Revenge of the Sith.”

In the Marvel universe, viewers will be presented, in particular, the series “Vanda Vision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki.”