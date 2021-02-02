Disney will create a series based on the movie Black Panther

The film was released in 2018.

The American corporation The Walt Disney Company has extended for five years the agreement with the director of the film Black Panther by Ryan Coogler. As Deadline magazine reported, the new deal, in addition to the sequel to the film, provides for the creation of a series based on the story of the hidden territory of Wakanda in Africa.

“With the help of Black Panther, Ryan was able to bring to life a fundamentally new story and amazing characters, expressively and memorably. We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to sharing new stories with Ryan and his team,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of the Board of the corporation.

The first part of Black Panther was released in 2018. The fantastic film won four awards at the MTV Music Awards, the Actors Guild of America Award (for Best Actor and Stuntman), and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award for Visual Effects. The film was awarded an Oscar in three categories.