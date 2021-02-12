Disney closes Blue Sky studio, which released the cartoon “Ice Age”

According to the American publication Deadline, The Walt Disney Company has decided to close the Blue Sky cartoon production studio.

According to a Disney spokesman, the company made this decision because of “current economic realities.” Simply put, the reason seems to be a pandemic that hit the film industry.

The Blue Sky team includes 450 employees. They are planned to be disbanded by April 2021. Some will be offered jobs at other studios in the company. For example, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar.

Blue Sky Studio was founded in 1987. It was acquired in 1997 by 20th Century Fox, which in turn was acquired by Disney in 2019. Over the 34 years of its existence, the studio has released 13 full-length cartoons, including Ice Age, Horton, Rio and Ferdinand. Recently, Blue Sky has been producing the cartoon Nimona, which was supposed to premiere in 2022. What will happen to the painting now is unknown.