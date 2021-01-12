Diego Simeone is named as the best coach of the decade by IFFHS

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has recognized the Argentinean Diego Simeone as the past decade’s best coach. The press service of the organization reported this.

Voting was conducted based on the organization’s annual ratings from 2011 to 2020 (awarded from 20 points for the first place at the end of the year to one for the 20th). Simeone became the best coach according to the organization in 2016 and scored 152 points in the voting.

The Spaniard Josep Guardiola took the second place (144), recognized as the best in 2011, the third – the German Jurgen Klopp (105), selected by the IFFHS in 2019. Next came the Portuguese Jose Mourinho (91), the Italian Massimiliano Allegri (77), the Spaniard Unai Emery (70), the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane (59), the Italian Carlo Ancelotti (57), the Argentinean Mauricio Pochettino (56), the top ten closed in the top ten by Marcelo (56).

Simeone is 50 years old; he has been at the head of Atlético since 2011, becoming the champion of Spain with the club, the winner of the Cup and Super Cup of the country, twice the winner of the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup, he also took the club twice to the Champions League final. In addition to Madrid, he has coached Argentine Racing, Estudiantes, River Plate, San Lorenzo and Catania Italy. He represented Argentine Velez Sarsfield and Racing, Italian Pisa, Inter and Lazio, Spanish Sevilla and Atlético.