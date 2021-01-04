Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman spoke about goals for 2021.

“I can’t dream of titles in Grand Slam tournaments, but I will try to win as many matches as possible.

The ATP Final Championship brings together the best players, but I wouldn’t say I like the coverage and conditions. In London, I lost all three matches, even though I showed excellent tennis in fragments. My goals for 2021 are to stay in the top 10 and make it to the Final Championship again. I hope I play better in Turin.

In 2021, I would also like to beat Roger Federer for the first time. I hope he never ends his career so that I have a chance to beat him “, – Tennis World USA quotes the words of Schwartzman.