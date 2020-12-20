Diego Maradona’s body can be exhumed and placed in the mausoleum
The body of 1986 World Cup champion Diego Maradona, who died in November at the age of 60, maybe exhumed and placed in a specially built mausoleum, according to The Sun.
According to the source, shortly before his death, the football player told his lawyer about this, and also left a letter in which he expressed such a desire.
“After much thought, I want to express a wish that after my death my body would be embalmed and displayed in a museum, surrounded by my trophies and personal belongings,” the British tabloid quotes an excerpt from a letter.
The information about the intention to build a mausoleum was also confirmed by Mario Baudri, a lawyer for the last companion of the legendary Argentinean, adding that the footballer’s heirs support this idea.