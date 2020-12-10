Died football player Paolo Rossi

Former Italian football player 1982 world champion Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The cause of death was an unnamed “incurable disease”; no other details were reported.

Paolo Rossi was born on September 23, 1956, in Italy. At the 1982 World Cup, he became the top scorer with six goals. In the same year, he received the Golden Ball award.

Throughout his career, the footballer scored 134 goals in 340 matches. For the Italian national team, he played 48 matches. He played for Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Milan and Verona.