Diddy gave his mother a million dollars and a Bentley

On Monday, December 21st, the Grammy-winning singer Diddy celebrated his mother’s birthday, who turned 80 years old. For this momentous event, the famous son gave his mother a million dollars and a prestigious car, decorated with a huge red bow.

On his Instagram page, the rapper left numerous messages about his love for his parent: “I exist only thanks to this goddess. Black Goddess Queen! Happy 80th birthday to the best mother in the world! I love you forever and ever! “

In one of the short videos, the star mother showed amazing flexibility, reaching her palms to the floor, without bending her knees. When the “Black Goddess” opened gifts from her loved ones, she was incredibly amazed to find a check for a million dollars in a box. When her son took her out into the street and showed her an elite car decorated with a huge bow, my mother was already barely standing on her feet. Holding on to the rapper’s hand.

Diddy publicly thanked his mom for making him who he is, for what he was able to achieve thanks to her: