Diane Kruger with her daughter on a walk in New York

Unlike Irina Shayk, who almost every day gets into the photographers’ lenses, as soon as she goes outside, 44-year-old Diane Kruger skillfully avoids them – rarely when they manage to catch a star.

However, yesterday they captured her walking with her two-year-old daughter, whose name Diana has not yet revealed.

This time, the actress’s company was not her 52-year-old lover Norman Reedus, but her mother Maria-Teresa Heidkruger, who is very close to her daughter and helps her take care of the baby.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, who have been together for five years, lead a closed lifestyle and do not show their daughter’s face on social networks. However, if not for the paparazzi, the public would not have seen her until now. The actress publicly asked reporters to respect her right to privacy and not publish her daughter’s photo. They nevertheless ignored these requests.

The daughter of Kruger and Reedus is their only child in common. The actor also has a 21-year-old son, Mingus, from model Helena Christensen.