Diane Kruger showed personal photos from the celebration of Norman Reedus’ 52nd birthday

In early January, the “Walking Dead” star celebrated his birthday. Diane Kruger, with whom the actor has been dating since 2016, published a festive dessert in her story in honor of her lover.

This is a piece of cake decorated with a chocolate inscription in honor of the birthday boy, which reads: “Happy Birthday Norman!” The actress also shared a picture of a birthday cake with a dinosaur figure.

Diana also congratulated her lover in the story. “”Even in crazy circumstances, love wins,” she said, hinting at the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters.

The winner of the Cannes Film Festival for Best Actress in the film “At the Limit” is raising a two-year-old daughter from Norman Reedus. Krueger does not indulge subscribers with a large number of family photos, but recently published a touching video where Norman and their heiress hum the alphabet.

Diana wrote that she was “grateful to be healthy with her family” in such a difficult year, when many people lost their loved ones. On New Year’s Eve, the actress published a joint photo with her lover. Hollywood stars pose in masks with feathers at the table. “If we survived together, then we are here for a long time – you and me,” Diana signed the picture.