Deutsche Bank stops cooperation with Trump

Deutsche Bank has decided not to do business with Donald Trump or his company in the future, the New York Times reported, citing a knowledgeable source.

As the publication notes, at the moment, Trump owes Deutsche Bank more than $ 300 million. Another longtime financial partner of the Trump family, Signature Bank, also intends to end the relationship. The bank helped fund Trump’s golf course in Florida, and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump once served on the bank’s board. Signature Bank issued a statement calling on Trump to step down as president “in the best interests of the country and the American people.”

A spokeswoman for the bank also said that Signature decided “in the future not to do business with Congress members who opposed the approval of the results of the Electoral College vote.” According to her, amid the clashes in Washington, the bank began to close two personal accounts of Donald Trump, which had about $ 5.3 million.