Detroit expelled Liangelo Ball

The Detroit Pistons expelled defender Liangelo Ball 11 days after signing a one-year non-guaranteed contract with him. Sports Illustrated reports citing insider James Edwards.

In early December, the Detroit club signed an unwarranted Exhibit 10 contract with the basketball player. At the end of the training camp, this agreement could be transformed into a bilateral agreement, but the Detroit Pistons refused the deal.

Liangelo Ball does not have much experience of professional performances – in 2018 he played with his brother, Lamelo Ball, in the Lithuanian Prenai. In December 2019, he signed a contract with the Oklahoma farm club in the Development League. Still, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of the G-League season, he never made his debut in the team.