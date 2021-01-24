Details of the Xiaomi Mi Band fitness tracker appeared

Despite the fact that the release of the new fitness tracker Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is expected only in the summer, some details about it have already appeared on the network.

The information was found in the Zepp app code (formerly Amazfit). Judging by it, Mi Band 6 will be available in two versions – with and without NFC module. Most likely, the first will be intended for the Chinese market, and the second – also for the global one.

Also, the bracelet is credited with an enlarged display, as indicated by higher-resolution screensavers, support for the voice assistant Alexa and the ability to measure blood oxygen levels, which is especially relevant during a pandemic.

Instead of 11 sports modes, the Mi Band 5 (pictured) will have as many as 30, including dancing, zumba, cricket, basketball and kickboxing. GPS is also mentioned, but this data has not yet been confirmed.