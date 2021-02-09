Detailed map of ice on Mars compiled

In the new work, scientists have compiled a detailed map of the Martian ice.

NASA plans to hold a seminar for interdisciplinary experts to assess potential landing sites on Mars. The new mapping project could also serve as the basis for research on future orbiters that NASA hopes to send to the red planet.

NASA recently announced the signing of a statement according to which they and three other international companies will develop a concept for the international Mars Ice Mapper mission.

In order to collect all the knowledge already available, NASA commissioned the SWIM project to find out how and how subsurface ice is located on Mars.

Scientists have accumulated data for 20 years of studying Mars, and also added information about the measurements of the planet using various devices. They also combined information about the composition of the soil.

According to the authors of the work, a map of Mars compiled in the 2020s could help make human flights to the red planet real in the 2030s.