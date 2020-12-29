Designer Alexander Wang accused of harassing male models and transgender women

Just a few days ago, the famous American clothing designer of Taiwanese origin, Alexander Wang, celebrated his 37th birthday and received numerous congratulations from his celebrity friends, and today he found himself in the centre of yet another high-profile sex scandal.

It all started with the accusations presented by model Owen Mooney. Over the weekend, Mooney posted several videos on his TikTok account describing an incident that happened to him in 2017 in one of the overcrowded clubs in New York. According to Owen, it was there that he was harassed by a famous American designer, whose name he initially did not name.

Later, this video of Owen Mooney appeared on the Shit Model Management Instagram account, telling about scandals in the fashion business. After that, a huge number of anonymous complaints fell on the designer. Wang has focused on male models and transgender women.

A few hours ago, the famous blog Diet Prada also posted scandalous information about the fashion designer in his feed. In a post, the blog’s authors insisted on a fair trial in this case. No official comments from the designer or his representatives have been received yet.

Along with this, screenshots of the correspondence of Alexander Wang Azalea Banks’ former muse with anonymous users, who shared their stories with her in the direction at the end of 2019, also surfaced on the network: they said that they had also become victims of Wang’s harassment. These stories have already been deleted, but screenshots of these correspondences continue to circulate on the network.

Owen Mooney himself, who first raised this topic, admitted that many are afraid to speak openly about such things because they do not want a negative reaction. The model said that he had already been accused several times of wanting to become famous in the name of a designer who is known as a cheeky party-goer. Simultaneously, the designer, also known for his friendship with top models, was not noticed in such stories.